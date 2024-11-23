10.8 C
Classifieds Events

3-Day Pass 4 Sale | The Big Formula 1 'Race Weekend': Qatar Grand Prix 2024 | Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 + Maroon 5 Live

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

1x 3-Day Pass FOR SALE to experience the thrill of F1® in Qatar, and watch Maroon 5 & Myriam Fares perform live at one of the region’s premier racing tracks, Lusail International.

This 3-Day Pass is for the T2 grandstand (otherwise SOLD OUT) having outstanding vantage points of the action through the circuit’s opening corners. Cel +39 370 346 0217

General Info

Price info Asking €330 OBO F1 Race Weekend 2024 Qatar
Email address lorihickeyrome@gmail.com
