3-Day Pass 4 Sale | The Big Formula 1 'Race Weekend': Qatar Grand Prix 2024 | Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 + Maroon 5 Live

1x 3-Day Pass FOR SALE to experience the thrill of F1® in Qatar, and watch Maroon 5 & Myriam Fares perform live at one of the region’s premier racing tracks, Lusail International.

This 3-Day Pass is for the T2 grandstand (otherwise SOLD OUT) having outstanding vantage points of the action through the circuit’s opening corners. Cel +39 370 346 0217