1-bedroom apartment to rent - Cassia/Grottarossa

This one-bedroom apartment has independent heating with A/C, outside terrace and parking. For more information contact Anna tel: +39 328 704 1998.

RELATED ARTICLES

Newly renovated 3-bedroom villa with private garden and parking – Cassia/Grottarossa
Accommodation vacant out of town

Newly renovated 3-bedroom villa with private garden and parking – Cassia/Grottarossa

La Dependance - Trevignano Romano
Accommodation vacant out of town

La Dependance - Trevignano Romano

Villa in Manziana
Accommodation vacant out of town

Villa in Manziana

Tivoli - Mandela.
Accommodation vacant out of town

Tivoli - Mandela.

COZY APARTMENT IN GERANO
Accommodation vacant out of town

COZY APARTMENT IN GERANO

BEAUTIFUL FIUGGI
Accommodation vacant out of town

BEAUTIFUL FIUGGI

QUIET COZY APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant out of town

QUIET COZY APARTMENT

Sacrofano - Huge, 500m2 country villa renting
Accommodation vacant out of town

Sacrofano - Huge, 500m2 country villa renting

Ground floor family apartment (100m sq) garden (400m sq) near the raccordo Flaminio or Cassia bis exit.
Accommodation vacant out of town

Ground floor family apartment (100m sq) garden (400m sq) near the raccordo Flaminio or Cassia bis exit.

Furnished cottage near Rome
Accommodation vacant out of town

Furnished cottage near Rome

Cesano - 3-bedroom apartment in farm house compound
Accommodation vacant out of town

Cesano - 3-bedroom apartment in farm house compound

Room in large, sunny attic apartment
Accommodation vacant out of town

Room in large, sunny attic apartment

Loft for rent in Trevignano Romano
Accommodation vacant out of town

Loft for rent in Trevignano Romano

Cottages to Rent
Accommodation vacant out of town

Cottages to Rent

2-bedroom flat in countryside near St. George's
Accommodation vacant out of town

2-bedroom flat in countryside near St. George's