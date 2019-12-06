Christmas market at Rome cat sanctuary

7-8 Dec. Volunteers at the Cats of the Pyramid hold a Christmas market to raise funds for the upkeep of the cat sanctuary in the shadow of Rome's pyramid, over the weekend of 7-8 December.

The event, held on both days from 10.30 until 17.00, will include a flea market, guided tours and even the chance to adopt a kitten.

All funds raised will go towards helping I Gatti della Piramide. For details see Facebook page.

General Info

Address Via del Campo Boario, 00154 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

