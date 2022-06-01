World No-Tobacco Day: smokers in Italy increase

There are 800,000 more smokers in Italy than in 2019. 

Never have there been so many since 2006. Almost one in four Italians smoke, 24.2 percent of the population. 

The data from the Higher Institute of Health released their report for World No- Tobacco Day.

"The increase in smokers detected by the report is a signal that raises concern and with respect to which it is important to activate prevention actions starting from the youngest in order to ensure a longer life, with fewer disabilities and qualitatively better for us and for those who live next to us," explained Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Italian National Institute of Health.

Since the last survey year before the pandemic, there has been an increase of two percentage points: from 22% to 24%. 

The number of people smoking heated-tobacco (electronic) cigarettes has also increased: from 1.1% in 2019 to 3.3% in 2022. 36.6% consider them less harmful than traditional cigarettes.

There are 12.4 million smokers in Italy who average 11.5 cigarettes smoked per day. 

20.4% of smokers light more than 20 a day. 1.2 million Italians use electronic cigarettes more or less habitually, that's 2.4% of the population. 81.9% of e-cigarette users are smokers. Former smokers make up only 14.9% of the population, and 60.9% are non-smokers.

The theme proposed by the World Health Organization for World No- Tobacco Day is the impact of tobacco on the planet: cultivation, production, distribution and waste. 

Initiatives go toward many beaches that do not want butts. The best known case is Barcelona, but there are many examples in Italy as well.

Roberta Pacifici, head of the National Center for Addiction at the Italian National Institute of Health explained how "the pandemic has significantly influenced the tobacco and nicotine product consumption habits of Italians." 

New tobacco products and electronic cigarettes have added to the consumption of traditional cigarettes, and their users are almost exclusively dual users.

The very new products, which are considered less harmful, also lead to violations of laws such as those that had excluded smoking from public places. 

Those who smoke electronic and heated-tobacco cigarettes feel free to use them on means of transportation and inside premises. 

In 2019, 62.6 percent of e-cigarette smokers felt free to smoke in public places, and today 66.8 percent.

According to data from MOHRE, the Mediterranean Observatory for Harm Reduction in Medicine, at least 880 thousand people in Italy and about 7 million in Europe have died from cigarette smoking in the past 10 years.

Photo credit: Gennaro Leonardi Photos / Shutterstock.com

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77019
Previous article Rome prepares for Festa della Repubblica

RELATED ARTICLES

A quick guide to Portofino
Blog

A quick guide to Portofino

A scary trend in Rome: historic stores from Feltrinelli to Frachi are closing
Retail

A scary trend in Rome: historic stores from Feltrinelli to Frachi are closing

All you need to know about the Puglia region in Italy
Blog

All you need to know about the Puglia region in Italy

A guide to Ponza Island in Italy
Blog

A guide to Ponza Island in Italy

Where to Study Abroad in Rome
Blog

Where to Study Abroad in Rome

The 9 Best Bars in Monti
Blog

The 9 Best Bars in Monti

Rome’s best fountains
Blog

Rome’s best fountains

The Trevi Fountain: Rome's most beautiful fountain
Blog

The Trevi Fountain: Rome's most beautiful fountain

A little Italian vacation by the pool: 10 destinations to try
Blog

A little Italian vacation by the pool: 10 destinations to try

Celebrating Easter in Italy
Blog

Celebrating Easter in Italy

Arrosticini: flavors from Abruzzo
Blog

Arrosticini: flavors from Abruzzo

New Year's Eve traditions in Italy
Blog

New Year's Eve traditions in Italy

Best day trips from Rome
Blog

Best day trips from Rome

Airports in Rome - All you need to know about Fiumicino and Ciampino
Blog

Airports in Rome - All you need to know about Fiumicino and Ciampino

Best Christmas Markets in Italy
Blog

Best Christmas Markets in Italy