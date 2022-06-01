Rome prepares for Festa della Repubblica

Streets will close at dawn on 2 June.

A parade of five thousand people will start at 10 a.m. along Via dei Fori Imperiali to celebrate the Festa Della Repubblica

Starting today a parking ban will be enforced in the area of the Fori Imperiali and Piazza Venezia.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, roads will be closed.

Traffic will be stopped in the Piazza Venezia area, on Via dei Fori Imperiali, Via di San Gregorio, Piazza D'Ara Coeli, Via del Teatro Marcello, Via Luigi Petroselli, Piazza della Bocca della Verità, Via dei Cerchi, Via del Circo Massimo, Piazza di Porta Capena, Viale di Valle delle Camene, Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, Largo Cavalieri di Colombo, Piazzale Numa Pompilio, Largo delle Terme di Caracalla.

From 7:30 a.m., the area closed to traffic will extend to include Piazza del Quirinale, Via Ventiquattro Maggio, Via Nazionale (between Via Milano and Via Ventiquattro Maggio), Via del Mazzarino, Via Quattro Novembre, Via Cesare Battisti, Via di S. Eufemia, Via delle Tre Cennelle, Via del Mancino, Vicolo del Piombo, Via dei Fornari, Piazza SS Apostoli.

Piazza Venezia will close, excluding the stretch of roadway between via del Plebiscito and via del Corso.

Traffic will also stop on the central lane of Viale Cristoforo Colombo in the section between Via Laurentina and Porta Ardeatina.

From Piazza di Porta Capena the parade will begin in the direction of Via dei Fori Imperiali.

From 1:30 p.m. streets are scheduled to reopen, with the exception of Via dei Fori Imperiali, which will remain closed for the holiday pedestrians.

The area cut off to traffic to allow the parade will result in the detour of 34 bus lines.

For safety reasons, as always, the Colosseum and Circus Maximus metro B line stations will be closed.

Military and civilian personnel will be on watch, as well as 170 horses and heavy vehicles.

The day will begin with a tribute to the Unknown Soldier by President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who will then review the departments along Viale delle Terme di Caracalla.

And into the skies a 118 helicopter will also fly this year, ina ddition to the Frecce Tricolori, as a tribute to all health personnel battling Covid and the pandemic.