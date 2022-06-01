Rome prepares for Festa della Repubblica

 Streets will close at dawn on 2 June.

A parade of five thousand people will start at 10 a.m. along Via dei Fori Imperiali to celebrate the Festa Della Repubblica.

Starting today a parking ban will be enforced in the area of the Fori Imperiali and Piazza Venezia.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, roads will be closed. 

Traffic will be stopped in the Piazza Venezia area, on Via dei Fori Imperiali, Via di San Gregorio, Piazza D'Ara Coeli, Via del Teatro Marcello, Via Luigi Petroselli, Piazza della Bocca della Verità, Via dei Cerchi, Via del Circo Massimo, Piazza di Porta Capena, Viale di Valle delle Camene, Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, Largo Cavalieri di Colombo, Piazzale Numa Pompilio, Largo delle Terme di Caracalla. 

From 7:30 a.m., the area closed to traffic will extend to include Piazza del Quirinale, Via Ventiquattro Maggio, Via Nazionale (between Via Milano and Via Ventiquattro Maggio), Via del Mazzarino, Via Quattro Novembre, Via Cesare Battisti, Via di S. Eufemia, Via delle Tre Cennelle, Via del Mancino, Vicolo del Piombo, Via dei Fornari, Piazza SS Apostoli. 

Piazza Venezia will close, excluding the stretch of roadway between via del Plebiscito and via del Corso. 

Traffic will also stop on the central lane of Viale Cristoforo Colombo in the section between Via Laurentina and Porta Ardeatina. 

From Piazza di Porta Capena the parade will begin in the direction of Via dei Fori Imperiali. 

From 1:30 p.m. streets are scheduled to reopen, with the exception of Via dei Fori Imperiali, which will remain closed for the holiday pedestrians.

The area cut off to traffic to allow the parade will result in the detour of 34 bus lines. 

For safety reasons, as always, the Colosseum and Circus Maximus metro B line stations will be closed. 

Military and civilian personnel will be on watch, as well as 170 horses and heavy vehicles. 

The day will begin with a tribute to the Unknown Soldier by President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who will then review the departments along Viale delle Terme di Caracalla. 

And into the skies a 118 helicopter will also fly this year, ina ddition to the Frecce Tricolori, as a tribute to all health personnel battling Covid and the pandemic.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77010
Previous article Italian language courses in Rome
Next article World No-Tobacco Day: smokers in Italy increase

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica with public holiday on 2 June
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica with public holiday on 2 June

Capaci bombing: Rome displays remains of Falcone's escort car
English news in Italy

Capaci bombing: Rome displays remains of Falcone's escort car

Missing US tourist, 21, found dead in Rome river
English news in Italy

Missing US tourist, 21, found dead in Rome river

Italy marks 30 years since murder of anti-mafia judge Falcone
English news in Italy

Italy marks 30 years since murder of anti-mafia judge Falcone

Hannibal: Italy set for record May heatwave this weekend
English news in Italy

Hannibal: Italy set for record May heatwave this weekend

Italy detects first case of monkeypox
English news in Italy

Italy detects first case of monkeypox

Italy in shock as child dies after car rolls into L'Aquila nursery
English news in Italy

Italy in shock as child dies after car rolls into L'Aquila nursery

Italy honours slain anti-Mafia judges with new €2 coin
English news in Italy

Italy honours slain anti-Mafia judges with new €2 coin

Maserati driver took 'wrong turn' down Rome's Spanish Steps
English news in Italy

Maserati driver took 'wrong turn' down Rome's Spanish Steps

Rome police seek Maserati driver who damaged Spanish Steps
English news in Italy

Rome police seek Maserati driver who damaged Spanish Steps

Elephants in Rome: Nanni Moretti film slammed by animal rights group
English news in Italy

Elephants in Rome: Nanni Moretti film slammed by animal rights group

Italy hosts Eurovision 2022: All you need to know
English news in Italy

Italy hosts Eurovision 2022: All you need to know

Italy set for wild boar cull amid swine fever fears in Rome
English news in Italy

Italy set for wild boar cull amid swine fever fears in Rome

Swine fever: Rome bans picnics and seals off bins in wild boar ‘red zone’
English news in Italy

Swine fever: Rome bans picnics and seals off bins in wild boar ‘red zone’

Rome wild boar hit by first case of swine fever
English news in Italy

Rome wild boar hit by first case of swine fever