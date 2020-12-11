Vatican lights up Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

Christmas magic comes to Piazza S. Pietro.

The Vatican will light up its 2020 Christmas tree and inaugurate its Nativity scene in St Peter's Square at 16.30 on Friday 11 December, reports Vatican News.

The monumental Nativity scene, donated by the Abruzzo town of Castelli, features 54 ceramic figures.

Installing the Nativity scene. Photo Vatican News.

The Christmas tree is a 28m-high spruce, from Kočevje in Slovenia.

Both the Christmas tree and Nativity scene will remain on display throughout the festive season, until 10 January 2021.

This year the Vatican will stream Pope Francis' Christmas liturgies, which will be offered without public participation, reports Catholic News Agency (CNA).

Photo Vatican News