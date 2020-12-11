Vatican lights up Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

Christmas magic comes to Piazza S. Pietro.

The Vatican will light up its 2020 Christmas tree and inaugurate its Nativity scene in St Peter's Square at 16.30 on Friday 11 December, reports Vatican News.

The monumental Nativity scene, donated by the Abruzzo town of Castelli, features 54 ceramic figures.

Installing the Nativity scene. Photo Vatican News.

The Christmas tree is a 28m-high spruce, from Kočevje in Slovenia.

Both the Christmas tree and Nativity scene will remain on display throughout the festive season, until 10 January 2021.

This year the Vatican will stream Pope Francis' Christmas liturgies, which will be offered without public participation, reports Catholic News Agency (CNA).

Photo Vatican News

General Info

Address Piazza San Pietro, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

View on Map

Vatican lights up Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

Piazza San Pietro, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73023
Previous article Covid-19: Italy debates relaxing Christmas travel ban between towns

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: Pope Francis makes surprise dawn visit to Immaculate Conception statue in heavy rain
Religion

Rome: Pope Francis makes surprise dawn visit to Immaculate Conception statue in heavy rain

Italy: Saint's statue flown over town after processsion ban
Religion

Italy: Saint's statue flown over town after processsion ban

Vatican to host Christmas crib exhibition in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican to host Christmas crib exhibition in St Peter's Square

Covid-19: Pope cancels pilgrimage to Rome's Spanish Steps
Religion

Covid-19: Pope cancels pilgrimage to Rome's Spanish Steps

Vatican to keep festive spirit alive with Christmas tree in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican to keep festive spirit alive with Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome
Religion

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome

Vatican: Pope Francis calls for civil union laws for same-sex couples
Religion

Vatican: Pope Francis calls for civil union laws for same-sex couples

Covid-19 in Vatican City: 4 Swiss Guards test positive
Religion

Covid-19 in Vatican City: 4 Swiss Guards test positive

Powerful Vatican cardinal Angelo Becciu resigns amid financial scandal
Religion

Powerful Vatican cardinal Angelo Becciu resigns amid financial scandal

Covid-19: Pope Francis to resume audiences with faithful
Religion

Covid-19: Pope Francis to resume audiences with faithful

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in August
Religion

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in August

Emeritus Pope Benedict in Germany with sick brother
Religion

Emeritus Pope Benedict in Germany with sick brother

Pope pays tribute to St John Paul II on centenary
Religion

Pope pays tribute to St John Paul II on centenary

Italian bishops seek return of Mass, weddings and funerals
Religion

Italian bishops seek return of Mass, weddings and funerals

Vatican: Via Crucis in empty St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican: Via Crucis in empty St Peter's Square