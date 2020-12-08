Spelacchio: Rome lights up Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia
Rome to light up Via del Corso and illuminate Piazza Navona fountains.
This year's tree is financed with around €140,000 of city funds, after being sponsored the last two years by US streaming giant Netflix.
The city will also turn on Christmas lights on the main shopping thoroughfare, Via del Corso, and illuminate the fountains in Piazza Navona with light shows.
Photo Spelacchio 2019 - Virginia Raggi Facebook page
