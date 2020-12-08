Spelacchio: Rome lights up Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia

Rome to light up Via del Corso and illuminate Piazza Navona fountains.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi will switch on the 100,000 led lights on the city's Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia at 17.45 on Tuesday 8 December.

The event, held each year on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, will be streamed live on Facebook.

This year's tree is financed with around €140,000 of city funds, after being sponsored the last two years by US streaming giant Netflix.

The city will also turn on Christmas lights on the main shopping thoroughfare, Via del Corso, and illuminate the fountains in Piazza Navona with light shows.

Photo Spelacchio 2019 - Virginia Raggi Facebook page

Piazza Venezia, Roma RM, Italy

