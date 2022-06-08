US tourist causes €25,000 damage to Rome's Spanish Steps by throwing electric scooter

Footage of Spanish Steps incident surfaces on social media in Rome.

A 28-year-old American tourist has caused €25,000 worth of damage to Rome's Spanish Steps after she flung an electric scooter down the marble staircase in the early hours of Friday morning, reports state broadcaster RAI News.

The incident, which occurred at around 03.45 on the night between Thursday and Friday, was filmed by a passerby.

The footage was published by Italian news sites on Tuesday and quickly went viral.

 

Rome police caught up with the woman filmed throwing her scooter - apparently in a rage - along with a 29-year-old American man who wheeled his e-scooter down the 18th-century staircase.

The pair were reportedly fined €400 each and received a temporary ban from returning to the Baroque landmark which underwent a €1.5 million restoration by luxury fashion house Bvlgari in 2015.

The incident came a few weeks after a Saudi tourist drove a Maserati down the steps, as a full-scale return of tourism in Rome brings with it a flurry of negative headlines about tourists behaving badly.

