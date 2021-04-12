Sting opens his Tuscan vineyard to wine-loving guests

Sting welcomes guests to raise funds for US restaurateurs hit by covid-19.

English musician and long-term Italian resident Sting is opening his vineyard for a special visit with wine tastings as part of a fundraising drive to help American restaurateurs affected by the covid-19 crisis.

The three-day visit was included in an international online auction offering luxury holiday packages of tours and wine tastings to the highest bidder, with more than $1 million raised for small businesses in the US restaurant sector.

The package entitled "Experience Il Palagio with Trudie Styler, Sting and Riccardo Cotarella," kicked off at $48,000 but by the time the auction closed at midnight on 10 April the price had risen to $140,000, reports the Winenews website.

The three-day stay also includes a "Gran Wine Tasting" for 10-12 people together with the producers, Sting and his wife Trudie Styler and their oenologist Riccardo Cotarella, at the estate located midway between Florence and Arezzo.

The auction included tours and tastings at other celebrated vineyards in Tuscany including Antinori, Frescobaldi, Brunello di Montalcino, Castello di Bossi (Chianti) and Tignanello.

Photo credit Sting Facebook Il Palagio