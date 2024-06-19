Salt Bae to open restaurant in Rome

Celebrity chef to open Nusr-Et restaurant in Rome.

Salt Bae, the celebrity chef and restaurateur who owns the Nusr-Et chain of luxury steak houses, said he is opening a restaurant in Rome, his first in Italy.

The 40-year-old Turkish butcher, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, made the announcement on Tuesday with an Instagram video post in which he appears to sign a contract.

The location of the restaurant has yet to be revealed but according to online news outlet RomaToday it could be in Piazza Augusto Imperatore in the heart of the historic centre.

Home to the ancient Mausoleum of Augustus, the Ara Pacis Museum and the five-star Bulgari Hotel, the piazza is currently undergoing restyling works set to conclude in time for the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

Who is Salt Bae?

Salt Bae's theatrical technique for seasoning meat with salt has made him an internet sensation, with more than 53 million followers on Instagram.

Bae has 30 branches of his restaurant chain in cities around the world including Abu Dhabi, Ankara, Dubai, Istanbul, Las Vegas, London, Miami, Mykonos and New York.

The Nusr-Et chain is known for its expensive steaks, including the Golden Giant Tomahawk, an xxl steak with gold leaf that reportedly sells for around €1,700.

Photo credit: cristiano barni / Shutterstock.com.