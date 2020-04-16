Rome's Pantheon: empty and silent in stunning drone video

Rome's Pantheon as you have never seen it before.

Rome deserted. An empty Pantheon at sunrise.

Mist, majesty and perspective unite in unnervingly beautiful footage.

Luigi Palumbo of Invidio strikes again with his masterful drone imagery.

 
