24.6 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 10 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. La Casa delle Farfalle: Rome's Butterfly House
News Environment

La Casa delle Farfalle: Rome's Butterfly House

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Visitors can observe rare and tropical butterflies flying freely.

The Casa delle Farfalle, a tropical greenhouse in Rome's Appia Pignatelli area, offers the chance to admire hundreds of butterflies including the world's most spectacular varieties.

Until 9 June visitors can observe the butterflies upclose and watch them flying freely in an environment that reproduces their natural habitat.

In addition to butterflies and cocoons, the Casa delle Farfalle houses stick insects, leaf insects and even hissing cockroaches from Madagascar.

Tickets cost €9 for adults and €6 for children aged 4 to 12, while kids under 4 enter for free.

For full visiting details see the website of La Casa delle Farfalle, which is located on Via Annia Regilla 245.

General Info

Address Via Annia Regilla, 245, 00178 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

La Casa delle Farfalle: Rome's Butterfly House

Via Annia Regilla, 245, 00178 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Angelina Mango represents Italy at Eurovision 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Io Capitano and There’s Still Tomorrow triumph at Italy's David di Donatello Awards

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Lily Collins in Rome to film scenes for Emily in Paris

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best things to do in Rome in May 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Hotel de Russie unveils Fairytale Suite by Hamleys

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome honours Italian singer Claudio Baglioni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Spanish Steps bloom with spring azaleas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's plan to make EUR lake suitable for swimming

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -