La Casa delle Farfalle: Rome's Butterfly House

Visitors can observe rare and tropical butterflies flying freely.

The Casa delle Farfalle, a tropical greenhouse in Rome's Appia Pignatelli area, offers the chance to admire hundreds of butterflies including the world's most spectacular varieties.

Until 9 June visitors can observe the butterflies upclose and watch them flying freely in an environment that reproduces their natural habitat.

In addition to butterflies and cocoons, the Casa delle Farfalle houses stick insects, leaf insects and even hissing cockroaches from Madagascar.

Tickets cost €9 for adults and €6 for children aged 4 to 12, while kids under 4 enter for free.

For full visiting details see the website of La Casa delle Farfalle, which is located on Via Annia Regilla 245.