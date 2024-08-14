Tourist belly flops into Rome fountain

Incident filmed at fountain near the Vatican.
A man, reportedly a tourist, was filmed belly flopping into a historic fountain in the park at Castel Sant'Angelo near the Vatican in Rome.
The video footage, published by Telegram channel Welcome to Favelas, shows the man joined by a woman, both dressed in their underwear.
After his illegal splash into the fountain, the man is filmed smiling for the cameras.
The incident comes days after two separate cases of men caught jumping into the waters of the Trevi Fountain - a Swiss tourist intent on a late-night dip and an Indian man caught stealing coins - both of whom received a fine of €550.
Despite the city's measures in place to protect its fountains, the rules are regularly flouted, particularly by tourists during heatwaves.
Video Welcome to Favelas / Open
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance