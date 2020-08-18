Rome's zoo animals cool off with frozen fruit

Rome Bioparco battles August heat with frozen fruit and swimming pools.

Authorities at Rome's Bioparco are ensuring the zoo's residents are coping with the summer heat by providing the animals with swimming pools and refreshing frozen fruit.
The Bioparco says that during the extreme heat the animals choose whether to go outdoors or stay in their shelters.

For those who venture outside there are new shaded areas as well as swimming pools for elephants, tigers, hippos, wolves and bears.
Primates such as ring-tailed lemurs and macaques receive bamboo canes filled with yogurt and frozen fruit which, in addition to cooling them down, sharpens their food-finding skills, according to the zoo.
Photos: Bioparco Archive - Massimiliano Di Giovanni.

Rome's zoo animals cool off with frozen fruit

