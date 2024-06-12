Rome unveils rainbow subway train for Roma Pride

Rome to host Pride parade on 15 June.

Rome has unveiled a subway train decorated with rainbow colours to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the Roma Pride parade this weekend.

The city's public transport company ATAC said the train, which will run on the Metro A line for four months, is intended to "celebrate the values of inclusion in Gay Pride week".

Sono molto felice di aver collaborato con Atac alla realizzazione del primo treno metro rainbow + inclusivo d’Europa (con la nuovissima bandiera LGBTQIAPK+) che girerà per 4 mesi in occasione del Roma Pride il 15 giugno a Roma. pic.twitter.com/EAX0rzvz1F — Riccardo Pirrone (@RiccardoPirrone) June 11, 2024

The Roma Pride parade will take place on Saturday 15 June, starting at 14.00 and making its way from Piazza della Repubblica to Viale delle Terme di Caracalla.

Later that night the Rock in Roma music festival will host Rock Me Pride, the official party of Roma Pride, at the Ippodromo della Capannelle near Ciampino.