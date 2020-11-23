Rome traffic cops have sex in the service car with the radio on

A long night patrol in front of the Roman park of Tor di Quinto, in the distance the soft lights of the Grande Raccordo Annulare highway. A setting that sparked romance.

A few days ago, a Municipal Police service car became the scene of a romantic rendezvous for two traffic policemen on duty. The trouble is that the couple, she 40 and he older, left the radio on during intercourse. The rest of the damage was done by colleagues listening in, recording everything and playing the audio on the municipal police group chats.

The recordings made by colleagues circulated and the Municipal Police Command started the disciplinary procedure: the couple risks being fired.

According to publication Leggo, the case ended up on the desk of Commander Stefano Napoli. And it is particularly thorny: the woman who ended up in the recordings, is the daughter of one of the former officers of the Corps. "It is a very serious fact,” commented one of the traffic cops who listened to the vocal messages “because it damages the image of all local police. In short, to use the service car like this. Even embezzlement could be configured more easily".

The Department of Personnel of the Capitol was immediately warned of the case, which will have already summoned the two main characters of the (mis)adventure. It was impossible to find justification in front of the committee. Now the two lovers risk suspension, if not dismissal.

