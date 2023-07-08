32.6 C
News Culture

Rome to hold summer Shakespeare theatre festival in Globe Arena

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Globe Theatre in Villa Borghese still off-limits after stairway collapsed last year.

Rome's annual Shakespeare festival returns to Villa Borghese this summer but not to the Globe Theatre which remains sealed off following the collapse of a timber staircase last September.

A temporary arena has been set up beside the theatre which is a full-scale timber reproduction of Shakespeare’s Globe, copied from the original oak and thatch designs, and almost identical to the one that stands on London’s South Bank.

Open-air performances will be held at the Globe Arena from 13 July to 24 September, including a range of Italian-language productions of Shakespearean favourites, the city announced on Friday.

Now in its 20th year, the festival programme includes Much Ado About Nothing (13-30 July), The Tempest (2-6 August), A Midsummer Night's Dream (9-27 August) and Othello (31 August-17 September).

Built in 2003, Rome's Globe Theatre was the result of an idea by the Roman actor and comedian Gigi Proietti who directed and performed in the Shakespearean festival every year until his death in 2020.

In 2021 the Globe Theatre was renamed after Proietti who was succeeded as artistic director by the Oscar-winning Italian composer Nicola Piovani.

For information about the programme and tickets for the 2023 festival see Globe website.

