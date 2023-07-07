32.7 C
Fri, 07 July 2023
Italy's news in English
News Culture

Italy celebrates Art Nouveau Week

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Art Nouveau Week marked in Italy and across Europe.

Italy celebrates its Art Nouveau architecture and design with guided tours of Liberty landmarks as part of the fifth edition of the Art Nouveau Week, from 8-14 July 2023.

The Art Nouveau style - known in Italy as Liberty - was popular across Europe between 1890 and 1910, inspired by natural forms and structures, particularly the curved lines of plants and flowers as a reaction to the outmoded academic art of the 1800s.

Organisers say the annual event in Italy is a chance for the public to discover the evocative movement by taking guided tours of architectural gems that are usually closed to the public.

In Turin, the so-called Liberty capital of Italy, the numerous appointments include - for the first time - a guided tour of a vast floral fresco cycle discovered recently at the Casa Sociale on Via Schina.

In Rome the Art Nouveau Week offers tours of Villino Ximenes, Villa Torlonia and the Casina delle Civette, while in Milan the programme includes visits to Villa Faccanoni, Palazzo Castiglioni, Casa Galimberti and Casa Campanini.

For details of the 2023 programme of Art Nouveau Week see website.

Cover image: Casinò di San Pellegrino Terme. Photo Mattia Deavi.

