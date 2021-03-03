Rome sells out of tickets for Mausoleum of Augustus until 30 June
Rome struggles to keep up with demand from visitors keen to step inside the newly-reopened Mausoleum of Augustus.
Tickets to visit the Mausoleum of Augustus - the tomb of Rome's first emperor - have sold out for a second time, less than 24 hours after the ancient site reopened following a 14-year closure.
When the tickets first became available a few days before Christmas, via an online booking system, they were quickly snapped up, with all places taken until 21 April.
On its opening day, 1 March, the city announced that more tickets would be made available to visit the mausoleum, the largest circular funerary monument of the ancient world, up until 30 June.
However such is the demand from Romans keen to step inside the recently-restored site that tickets have sold out again, this time in less than 24 hours.
The mausoleum is free to everyone (lucky enough to get tickets) until 21 April, and after that it will remain free to all residents of the Rome for the rest of this year.
The reopening of the ancient site, which has been off-limits for much of the last 80 years, follows a major restoration - still ongoing - financed largely by Italian telecommunications company TIM, in a project that began under former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino.
Over the years many began to doubt the mausoleum would ever reopen, so when it finally did it attracted significant attention. However, due to Italy's covid-19 regulations, it can currently only be visited by people already in Rome or the Lazio region.
Rome mayor Virginia Raggi described the reopening as a "a dream that becomes reality" and pledged that redevelopment and pedestrianisation works in Piazza Augusto Imperatore will return the surrounding area to its "former glory."
Il Mausoleo di Augusto da oggi torna ad accogliere il pubblico che potrà godere del luogo dopo un importante lavoro di restauro. Visite in gruppi di 10 persone con guida esperta che spiegherà la storia e la vita del monumento. Prenotazione obbligatoria su https://t.co/WJ03pXRybb pic.twitter.com/1ZJmJO2bpR— Sovrintendenza Roma (@Sovrintendenza) March 1, 2021
