Rome moves bus terminal before opening Mausoleum of Augustus

Rome prepares to open Mausoleum of Augustus on 1 March.

Rome is to move the city bus terminal from Piazza Augusto Imperatore ahead of the much-anticipated reopening of the Mausoleum of Augustus on 1 March.

The piazza will cease to act as a bus terminal on 15 February and will affect the 301, 913 and 990 bus routes, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The new last stop for the 301 will be Metro A Lepanto, the 913 will end at Piazza Cavour, and the 990 will end at Lungotevere Marzio.

The decision is part of a general 'restyling' of the piazza which in addition to the monumental tomb of Rome's first emperor is home to the Ara Pacis museum.

There are also works underway to convert a landmark building in the square into a 5-star Bulgari hotel, set to open next year.

The Mausoleum of Augustus will be open for free to all visitors from 1 March until 21 April, Rome's birthday or Natale di Roma, remaining free to visit for residents of Rome for all of 2021.

For details see Mausoleo di Augusto website.

Address Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

