Rome moves bus terminal before opening Mausoleum of Augustus

Rome prepares to open Mausoleum of Augustus on 1 March.
Rome is to move the city bus terminal from Piazza Augusto Imperatore ahead of the much-anticipated reopening of the Mausoleum of Augustus on 1 March.
The piazza will cease to act as a bus terminal on 15 February and will affect the 301, 913 and 990 bus routes, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
The new last stop for the 301 will be Metro A Lepanto, the 913 will end at Piazza Cavour, and the 990 will end at Lungotevere Marzio.
The decision is part of a general 'restyling' of the piazza which in addition to the monumental tomb of Rome's first emperor is home to the Ara Pacis museum.
There are also works underway to convert a landmark building in the square into a 5-star Bulgari hotel, set to open next year.
The Mausoleum of Augustus will be open for free to all visitors from 1 March until 21 April, Rome's birthday or Natale di Roma, remaining free to visit for residents of Rome for all of 2021.
For details see Mausoleo di Augusto website.
