Italy: Renzi says 'Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best'
Renzi is "so happpy because today Italy is in very good hands."
Italy's former premier Matteo Renzi believes the country will be in “very good hands” with Mario Draghi after the ex-ECB chief accepted a mandate to try to form a new government.
Speaking in English to CNBC International, Renzi said he was "so happy" and that Draghi is a "special man," before defending his strategy of "opening a political crisis" during a pandemic, which led to the collapse of the coalition led by Giuseppe Conte.
Renzi said that "exactly in this pandemic Italy had an unbelievable chance to change everything, and Mario Draghi probably is the best, the best, the best man to serve as prime minister in this moment."
Renzi concluded his interview with CNBC by saying that "Italy has a dream and this dream is in the hands of Mario Draghi."
