Rome reopens Via Sannio gardens after 8 years of Metro C works

Via Sannio gardens reopen to the public.

Rome has reopened the gardens on Via Sannio, in the city's S. Giovanni district, after years of construction works for the Metro C project.

The large public gardens, completely renovated, were opened on 18 February by the capital's mayor Virginia Raggi.

The 9,500-sqm green area is located in the shadow of the ancient Aurelian Walls , between the Via Sannio markets and the Basilica of S. Giovanni in Laterano.

The gardens include a playground, new cypress trees and a display of archaeological finds made during excavation works for Rome's third subway.

Photo Metro C Spa