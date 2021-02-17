Rome opens skate park with Colosseum view

Colle Oppio has new recreational facilities for kids and young people.

Rome has opened a new sports area for young people in the central Colle Oppio district, overlooking the Colosseum.

The recreational facilities, located directly over the Baths of Titus, include a skate park, two five-a-side soccer pitches and a basketball court.

The open-air sporting area, donated to the city by the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), is directly across the street from the Colosseum, parallel with the second tier of the ancient amphitheatre.

The sports ground has proved an instant success with young people and is seen as a positive step towards regenerating an area long associated with urban decay.