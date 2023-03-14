Rome mayor sounds alarm after third murder in six days

Mayor calls for urgent action to tackle organised crime.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri has voiced his concern over the recent spate of murders in the Italian capital after a man was shot dead at a petrol station on Monday night, the third killing in the city in the past six days.

The 51-year-old Italian man was gunned down as he refuelled his car in the Torpignattara area of Rome, just before 20.00 on Monday evening, his killers fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Last Wednesday a 33-year-old Romanian man was shot dead on a street in the east Rome suburb of Casal de' Pazzi. His killers, who also fled on a motorbike, are still at large.

On Friday a 41-year-old Italian chef was shot dead outside his restaurant in the Esquilino district. His killer subsequently handed himself into police.

Grande preoccupazione per l’escalation criminale con il terzo omicidio a Roma in pochi giorni. Si nomini subito il nuovo Prefetto e si convochi urgentemente il comitato ordine e sicurezza per rafforzare il contrasto alla criminalità organizzata e allo spaccio di stupefacenti. — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) March 13, 2023

Writing on Twitter on Monday night, Gualtieri raised his "great concern for the criminal escalation with the third murder in Rome in a few days".

The mayor called for the immediate nomination of a new prefect and for the order and security committee to convene urgently "to strengthen the fight against organised crime and drug dealing."

Photo Il Messaggero