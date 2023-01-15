13.8 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 15 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
News Crime

Rome mayor calls for gun control debate after woman shot dead outside restaurant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Martina Scialdone was shot on Rome street.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri has called for a debate on gun control after a woman was shot dead outside a restaurant by her former partner on Friday night.

The woman, 34-year-old lawyer Martina Scialdone, was reportedly shot by Costantino Bonaiuti, 61, following a heated argument on Viale Amelia near the Tuscolana train station.

The row began inside the restaurant, whose owners asked the pair to leave to avoid disturbing other guests, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

After attempting to hide in the bathroom, Scialdone went outside when Bonaiuti reportedly shot her at point-blank range before fleeing the scene in his car.

Scialdone, an engineer of Ethiopian origin, was later tracked down and arrested by police, according to Italian news reports.

Corriere della Sera reports that Scialdone frequented the same Tor di Quinto shooting range as Claudio Campiti, the man accused of killing four women during a condominium meeting in the Fidene suburb of Rome a month ago.

"The brutal murder of Martina Scialdone killed mercilessly by her ex-partner shocks us all", wrote Gualtieri on Facebook.

The mayor offered condolences to the family, friends and colleagues "of this brilliant young lawyer, who in her professional work dealt with family law, and also with gender violence. That same criminal violence of which she was the innocent victim, and which is a dramatic and worrying phenomenon that must be opposed with all strength, at all levels, everywhere."

Gualtieri called for "a reflection on the need to limit the possession of weapons, reducing the number in circulation, to increase the safety of everyone", adding: "We owe Martina all our commitment, personally, so that such atrocious tragedies never happen again."

