Wed, 14 December 2022
Rome shooting death toll rises to four

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Fourth victim of Fidene shooting.

A woman seriously injured in the shooting that took place on Sunday in north Rome, which claimed the lives of three other women, died in hospital on Tuesday.

Fabiana De Angelis, 50, is the fourth person to die after a man opened fire on a condominium meeting in a bar in the Fidene suburb of Rome.

The three women killed on Sunday included Nicoletta Golisano, a friend of Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, who published a picture of them together on social media.

Meloni said she would always remember her friend as "beautiful and happy", adding: "It's not right to die like that."

The suspect in the shooting, a 57-year-old Italian man with a history of disputes with the residents' committee, was overpowered by others at the meeting before being detained by police.

He is currently in custody and is due to appear before magistrates at a preliminary hearing in Rome's Regina Coeli prison on Wednesday, according to Italian news reports.

The man had previously sought a gun licence but was refused due to threats he had made in the past against members of the residents' committee.

Police have closed the shooting range in north Rome where the man allegedly stole the pistol, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri condemned the "very serious episode of violence" and attended an emergency security meeting in the capital the next day.

On Tuesday the mayor posted a picture on Twitter of flowers he left near the scene of the shooting, with the message: "Everything must be done to ensure that tragedies like this never happen again."

Fidenae, 00138 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

