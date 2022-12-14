Italian air force pilot dies in Eurofighter crash in Sicily

Rescue workers recover body of Eurofighter pilot.

Italy's air force is to launch an investigation after a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft crashed on its return to a military base in western Sicily, killing the pilot, on Tuesday evening.

The body of the pilot, identified as 33-year-old Captain Fabio Antonio Altruda of the 37th Wing, was found by firefighters at the crash site in the early hours of Wednesday.

La #Difesa e il Min. @GuidoCrosetto esprimono i sentimenti del più profondo cordoglio e si stringono in un ideale abbraccio ai familiari del Capitano pilota Fabio Antonio Altruda dell’#AeronauticaMilitare tragicamente scomparso nell'incidente aereo occorso nei pressi di #Trapani — Ministero Difesa (@MinisteroDifesa) December 14, 2022

The crash occurred a few kilometres south-east of Trapani-Birgi airport as the aircraft was beginning its descent, according to news reports. It is not known yet what caused the plane to crash.

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday expressed her profound condolences to the pilot's family and the air force on behalf of the government.

Photo credit: Fasttailwind / Shutterstock.com.