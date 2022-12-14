11.5 C
Italian air force pilot dies in Eurofighter crash in Sicily

By: Wanted in Rome

Rescue workers recover body of Eurofighter pilot.

Italy's air force is to launch an investigation after a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft crashed on its return to a military base in western Sicily, killing the pilot, on Tuesday evening.

The body of the pilot, identified as 33-year-old Captain Fabio Antonio Altruda of the 37th Wing, was found by firefighters at the crash site in the early hours of Wednesday.

The crash occurred a few kilometres south-east of Trapani-Birgi airport as the aircraft was beginning its descent, according to news reports. It is not known yet what caused the plane to crash.

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday expressed her profound condolences to the pilot's family and the air force on behalf of the government.

Photo credit: Fasttailwind / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address SP21, Contrada Birgi Nivaloro, 91031 Marsala TP, Italy

View on Map

