Calls in Rome to keep price of carbonara at €12 in Jubilee Year

Proposal to protect carbonara from price hike during Jubilee 2025.

An Italian consumer group is seeking to stop the price of carbonara in Rome's restaurants skyrocket next year when 35 million tourists are expected to arrive in the Eternal City for the Vatican's Jubilee Year.

The independent consumer association Consumerismo No Profit has launched the "Carbonara Pact" in a bid to counteract the risk of inflated prices for the famed Roman dish.

The proposal seeks to establish a controlled price for traditional dishes, such as carbonara and amatriciana but also pizza, on the menus of Roman restaurants ahead of Jubilee Year.

The group has expressed concerns that the prospect of cashing in on the surge of tourists and pilgrims will be too tempting for some restaurants, with "ignoble speculation" affecting visitors as well as local residents.

The association notes that the current price of a plate of pasta alla carbonara or all'amatriciana in Rome's city-centre restaurants is between €12 and €14.

The group is appealing that the price stays this way, despite the temptation for some unscrupulous restaurant owners to make a quick buck out of the tourist boom.

The proposal, sent to Rome's city administration, the Lazio region and trade associations in the capital, seeks to define a "fair price" for the classic Roman dishes.

Under the so-called Carbonara Pact, restaurants that adhere to the initiative would be recognised with a special stamp or logo outside their door.

Consumerismo suggests that "all the restaurants that will apply higher price lists and speculate on the pockets of tourists during the Jubilee will be boycotted and deserted".