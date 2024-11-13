15.4 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 13 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Calls in Rome to keep price of carbonara at €12 in Jubilee Year
News Jubilee in Rome

Calls in Rome to keep price of carbonara at €12 in Jubilee Year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Proposal to protect carbonara from price hike during Jubilee 2025.

An Italian consumer group is seeking to stop the price of carbonara in Rome's restaurants skyrocket next year when 35 million tourists are expected to arrive in the Eternal City for the Vatican's Jubilee Year.

The independent consumer association Consumerismo No Profit has launched the "Carbonara Pact" in a bid to counteract the risk of inflated prices for the famed Roman dish.

The proposal seeks to establish a controlled price for traditional dishes, such as carbonara and amatriciana but also pizza, on the menus of Roman restaurants ahead of Jubilee Year.

The group has expressed concerns that the prospect of cashing in on the surge of tourists and pilgrims will be too tempting for some restaurants, with "ignoble speculation" affecting visitors as well as local residents.

The association notes that the current price of a plate of pasta alla carbonara or all'amatriciana in Rome's city-centre restaurants is between €12 and €14.

The group is appealing that the price stays this way, despite the temptation for some unscrupulous restaurant owners to make a quick buck out of the tourist boom.

The proposal, sent to Rome's city administration, the Lazio region and trade associations in the capital, seeks to define a "fair price" for the classic Roman dishes.

Under the so-called Carbonara Pact, restaurants that adhere to the initiative would be recognised with a special stamp or logo outside their door.

Consumerismo suggests that "all the restaurants that will apply higher price lists and speculate on the pockets of tourists during the Jubilee will be boycotted and deserted".
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jubilee in Rome

Luce: Vatican unveils cartoon mascot for Jubilee Year 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Holy Jubilee in Rome

Vacation Vs. Student Rental: How the Jubilee Will Disrupt Student Housing in Rome

Nicole Baris Nicole Baris -

Julia: Rome unveils new virtual guide for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Vatican to unveil restored St Peter's Baldachin on 27 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Ryanair seeks more flights for Rome Ciampino for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome takes trams out of service for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome set for Trevi Fountain ticket plan in time for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome's race against time to finish projects for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -