Rome in March means Marathons

The Rome-Ostia half marathon on 6 March is followed by the Maratona di Roma on 27 March.

The 2022 Rome-Ostia half marathon returns to the capital on Sunday 6 March, resulting in numerous street closures and bus detours.

The event, now in its 47th year, will see the participation of 8,200 runners from around the world including the 86-year-old Italian Sergio Molanari, competing for the 20th time.

The 21-km route begins near Palazzo dello Sport in the EUR district and continues along Via Cristoforo Colombo in the direction of the seafront at Ostia where it finishes at 13.00.

There is also a non-competitive five-km Euroroma2Run in EUR. For full details see website.

Later in the month, on Sunday 27 March, the city will hold the 27th edition of the Maratona di Roma, which will also lead to major traffic disruption.

Alongside the 42-km race, which begins and ends at the Colosseum, there is the non-competitive “Stracittadina” 5-km fun run in the Circus Maximus area.

The time limit for crossing the finish line is seven hours, and anyone who fails to reach the halfway mark within three and a half hours is required to give up.

Those who last the distance however are rewarded with a medal, a goody bag and a foil wrap to stay warm.

For full details, including how to register, see marathon website.