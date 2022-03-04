Ukraine: Italian wine merchant bans sale of Russian vodka

Bernabei liquor stores show solidarity with people of Ukraine.

The historic Rome off-licence and online wine retailer Bernabei has taken vodka and other Russian drinks off its shelves in protest over the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement the group said it "unequivocally condemns the military action in Ukraine" and has stopped the sale of "all Russian-made and branded spirits".

Bernabei store in Testaccio. Photo Wanted in Rome.

Despite the fact that Russian labels, mainly vodka, represent 25 per cent of its turnover, the group said ethics should come before commerce, adding: "There is no place for war."

The move comes amid the continuing fallout for Russian culture in Italy, from opera to literature, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Photo credit: monticello / Shutterstock.com.

