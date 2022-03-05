Ukraine: Italy seizes yachts owned by Russian oligarchs

Billionaires are linked to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Italian police on Friday night seized assets in Italy owned by Russian oligarchs, worth €140 million, in line with new EU sanctions as part of the west's response to Moscow's war in Ukraine.

A yacht owned by Alexey Mordashov, named by Forbes recently as the richest man in Russia, was impounded in the northern port of Imperia, reports news agency ANSA.

The 65-m luxury vessel, called 'Lady M', has an estimated value of €65 million.

Another super yacht, belonging to Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, was also confiscated by Italy's finance police.

The 52-m boat, called 'Lena', was moored in Sanremo, near Imperia on the Italian Riviera.

Mordashov is the main shareholder and president of Severstal, a Russian conglomerate with interests in metal, energy and mining.

Forbes, taking into account the total assets of his family, estimated Mordashov's net worth recently at $29.1 billion.

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reports that Mordashov has accumulated losses of more than $3 billion since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Timchenko has an estimated wealth of $21.1 billion, according to Forbes, making him among the richest men in Russia.

He has stakes in various Russian businesses, including gas company Novatek and petrochemical producer Sibur, and is said to be one of Putin's closest associates.

A luxury villa belonging to Russian businessman and politician Oleg Savchenko has also reportedly been seized in the Tuscan province of Lucca.

The Villa Lazzareschi property is valued at €3 million according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

All three men whose assets were seized by Italian police have close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76571
Previous article Rome in March means Marathons
Next article Italy's enchanting Ninfa Gardens reopen this spring

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine: Italian wine merchant bans sale of Russian vodka
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italian wine merchant bans sale of Russian vodka

Italy covid Super Green Pass rules will not apply to Ukrainian refugees
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy covid Super Green Pass rules will not apply to Ukrainian refugees

Rome unveils Train for Ukraine on subway
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Rome unveils Train for Ukraine on subway

Italy offers treatment to Ukrainian children with cancer
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy offers treatment to Ukrainian children with cancer

Ukraine: Rome to stage another candlelight march for peace
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Rome to stage another candlelight march for peace

Ukraine: Pope thanks Poland for opening hearts and homes to refugees
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Pope thanks Poland for opening hearts and homes to refugees

Italy embassy in Ukraine gives refuge to 20 children, babies
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy embassy in Ukraine gives refuge to 20 children, babies

Italy PM hails 'heroic resistance' of Ukraine people
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy PM hails 'heroic resistance' of Ukraine people

Rome residents donate medicine, food, clothes to Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Rome residents donate medicine, food, clothes to Ukraine

Italy ready to send Ukraine weapons and take in refugees
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy ready to send Ukraine weapons and take in refugees

Ukraine: Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Russia
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Russia

Vatican ready to 'facilitate dialogue' between Russia and Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Vatican ready to 'facilitate dialogue' between Russia and Ukraine

Italy begins welcoming refugees from Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy begins welcoming refugees from Ukraine

Ukraine: Italy closes airspace to Russian planes
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy closes airspace to Russian planes

Ukraine: Pope calls Zelenskyy to express 'profound pain'
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Pope calls Zelenskyy to express 'profound pain'