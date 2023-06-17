21.7 C
Rome hosts world premiere of Mission: Impossible 7

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Blockbuster to hit cinemas in Italy on 12 July.

Rome will host the world premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One at the Auditorium Conciliazione on Monday 19 June.

The movie, the seventh in the Mission: Impossible saga, was filmed in the Italian capital whose streets in the historic centre provided the back drop for numerous car chases.

The premiere at the venue near the Vatican is set to be attended by the film's cast including Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who plays the role of special agent Ethan Hunt.

The movie, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, also features Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.

The premiere will result in traffic restrictions and bus detours in the area around the auditorium on Via della Conciliazione on Monday.

Filming of the blockbuster began in Venice in February 2020, coinciding with the outbreak of covid-19, with production relocating to the UK before returning to Italy later that year.

Cover image: Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I (Credit: Paramount Pictures).

