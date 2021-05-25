Rome hosts Street Skateboarding World Championships

"We want Rome to become the Wimbledon of skateboarding."

Rome will host the Street Skateboarding World Championships at the Foro Italico sporting complex from 30 May until 6 June.

The international event will act as a qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, taking place this summer, in which skateboarding will make its debut as an Olympic sport.

The Rome event will see 200 athletes from 40 countries battle it out for six passes to the Olympic Games, postponed last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The finals will be held on 6 June when the top three male and three female skateboarders will qualify for Tokyo either by finishing on the podium or collecting enough points in the Olympic rankings.

Italy is pinning its hopes on Asia Lanzi from Bologna, while international talents to watch out for include Nyjah Huston from the US, Yuto Horigome from Japan, and Pamela Rosa and Leticia Bufoni, both from Brazil.

The event was presented at Rome's Colle Oppio skate park, located directly opposite the Colosseum, on 20 May.

Speaking at the launch, the city's mayor Virginia Raggi said: "We want to promote the talent of young people by giving them safe and suitable spaces where they can express themselves."

The mayor, currently seeking to be re-elected, underlined Rome's commitment to skateboarding thanks to the newly-inaugurated skate park in Ostia as well as other projects in the pipeline.

Also present at the launch was Sabatino Aracu, president of World Skate, who declared enthusiastically: "We want Rome to become the Wimbledon of skateboarding."

Separately, Rome is set to host the Open Street Skateboard from 2022 to 2025, an international event organised by government body Sport e Salute in collaboration with the Italian Roller Sports Federation.

Photo Metro News

General Info

Address Viale del Foro Italico, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome hosts Street Skateboarding World Championships

Viale del Foro Italico, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74725
Previous article The American University of Rome awards Honorary Doctorate to Stanley Tucci

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome pays tribute to Mourinho with pizza and gelato
Sport

Rome pays tribute to Mourinho with pizza and gelato

Rome mural shows Mourinho on a Vespa
Sport

Rome mural shows Mourinho on a Vespa

Roma, Lazio and the European Super League
Sport

Roma, Lazio and the European Super League

Mourinho: 'What does 'Daje Roma' mean?' ask British TV presenters
Sport

Mourinho: 'What does 'Daje Roma' mean?' ask British TV presenters

José Mourinho to take over as AS Roma manager
Sport

José Mourinho to take over as AS Roma manager

Roma player Chris Smalling held by armed robbers in Rome home
Sport

Roma player Chris Smalling held by armed robbers in Rome home

Formula E race returns to Rome for 2021 season
Sport

Formula E race returns to Rome for 2021 season

A brief introduction to Rome's football Derby: SS Lazio VS AS Roma
Sport

A brief introduction to Rome's football Derby: SS Lazio VS AS Roma

Italy: Mussolini's great-grandson plays football for Lazio youth team
Sport

Italy: Mussolini's great-grandson plays football for Lazio youth team

Luna Rossa makes the finals of the Prada Cup in Auckland
Sport

Luna Rossa makes the finals of the Prada Cup in Auckland

Rome court convicts Feyenoord fans of damaging Bernini fountain
Sport

Rome court convicts Feyenoord fans of damaging Bernini fountain

Football: AS Roma launches its own Christmas jumper
Sport

Football: AS Roma launches its own Christmas jumper

Italy pays tribute to football legend Diego Maradona
Sport

Italy pays tribute to football legend Diego Maradona

S.S. Lazio customised aircraft presented at Ciampino airport
Sport

S.S. Lazio customised aircraft presented at Ciampino airport

Golf: Rome Ryder Cup postponed until 2023
Sport

Golf: Rome Ryder Cup postponed until 2023