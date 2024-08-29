34.1 C
Rome hosts Golden Gala 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Top international athletes compete in Rome on 30 August.

The 2024 edition of the Golden Gala, Italy’s annual track and field event, will take place at Rome’s Olympic Stadium on Friday 30 August.

The Rome event, which will be broadcast live on Italian television, is part of the Diamond League, an annual series of 14 track and field meetings for top athletes.

Now in its 44th year, the Golden Gala is a who’s-who from the world of international athletics, including Italian medallists from the Paris Olympics.

Some of the many stars to watch out for include Italians Marcell Jacobs (100m) and Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump); Letsile Tebogo from Botswana (100m); Americans Ryan Crouser (shot put) and Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump); Britain's Daryll Neita and Amy Hunt (200m); and Australian pole vaulter Nina Kennedy.

The Golden Gala began in 1980 and was dedicated to the memory of the late champion Italian sprinter Pietro Mennea in 2013.

The sporting event includes 14 specialities, seven for men and seven for women, valid for qualifying for the finals in Brussels in September.

Over the course of its history, the gala has set several world records, of which the 1,500-m (1998) and mile records (1999) by Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj still stand.

For full details see the Golden Gala website. Photo credit: Raffaele Conti 88 / Shutterstock.com.

 
