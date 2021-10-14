Rome Film Fest rolls out red carpet for 2021 edition

Rome Film Fest 2021: All you need to know, from tickets to programme highlights.

The 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest kicks off on 14 October, offering cinema fans an action-packed programme of premieres, special screenings and public interviews with Hollywood stars.

The film festival runs until 24 October at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, recently renamed after Ennio Morricone, together with other prestigious venues including MAXXI, Casa del Cinema, Palazzo Merulana and the city's opera house.

There are 23 films and documentaries in the Official Selection, from 23 countries, in a distinctly international competition.

A highlight of the 11-day festival will be the presentation of Lifetime Achievement Awards to cult movie directors Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton who will both participate in 'Close Encounters' in front of live audiences.

The programme of public interviews also includes Alfonso Cuarón, Luca Guadagnino, Marco Bellocchio and Zadie Smith.

Johnny Depp will take part in a Close Encounter (sold-out) as part of the festival's independently-run Alice nella Città sidebar which will screen the European premiere of Ghostbusters: Legacy alongside Ron and The Addams Family 2.

The festival opens with Michael Showalter's The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, with highlights including Mike Mills' C'Mon C'Mon, with Joaquin Phoenix; Joe Wright's Cyrano, with Peter Dinklage; and Promises by Amanda Sthers, with Pierfrancesco Favino.

Also to look forward to is the documentary Muhammad Ali and Oliver Stone’s series JFK Destiny Betrayed, while the festival closes with the world premiere of Eternals, the new Marvel cinecomic directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie.

The festival's Special Screenings includes three much-anticipated series: A casa tutti bene – La serie by Gabriele Muccino, Vita da Carlo by Carlo Verdone, and Arnaldo Catinari, and Strappare lungo i bordi by Italian graphic novel writer Zerocalcare.

There were also several pre-opening films, including Io sono Babbo Natale by Edoardo Falcone, starring the late Roman legend Gigi Proietti.

Tickets can be purchased online via the Rome Film Fest website or directly at the ticket office of the Auditorium Parco della Musica.

The festival, whose artistic director is once again Antonio Monda, will be held in compliance with Italy's covid-19 protocols. Guests must have the Green Pass, wear a mask and respect distancing measures.

For full details of the 2021 festival, whose posters feature Uma Thurman, see websiteCover image: Cyrano

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome Film Fest rolls out red carpet for 2021 edition

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75740
Previous article Alitalia's last flight: Italy says goodbye to airline after 74 years

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome pays tribute to Dante's Inferno with visions of hell
Culture

Rome pays tribute to Dante's Inferno with visions of hell

Rome city museums free on Sunday 3 October
Culture

Rome city museums free on Sunday 3 October

Italy celebrates 450 years of Caravaggio
Culture

Italy celebrates 450 years of Caravaggio

Borromini: Rome restores jewel of Baroque architecture
Culture

Borromini: Rome restores jewel of Baroque architecture

Rome’s all new Cinema Troisi reopens
Culture

Rome’s all new Cinema Troisi reopens

Barberini Bees and Bernini: a Roman story
Culture

Barberini Bees and Bernini: a Roman story

Romaeuropa Festival returns to Rome in 2021
Culture

Romaeuropa Festival returns to Rome in 2021

La Fornarina: who was Raphael's mysterious lover?
Culture

La Fornarina: who was Raphael's mysterious lover?

Rome open-air jazz concerts with Colosseum view
Culture

Rome open-air jazz concerts with Colosseum view

What's on in Rome: Best summer exhibitions
Culture

What's on in Rome: Best summer exhibitions

Italian writer Antonio Pennacchi dies aged 71
Culture

Italian writer Antonio Pennacchi dies aged 71

Rome city museums free on Sunday 1 August
Culture

Rome city museums free on Sunday 1 August

Rome starts work at Largo Argentina site ahead of Bvlgari project
Culture

Rome starts work at Largo Argentina site ahead of Bvlgari project

Rome's Etruscan Museum opens its gardens for cocktails and jazz this summer
Culture

Rome's Etruscan Museum opens its gardens for cocktails and jazz this summer

Michelangelo's lost bridge to float over Rome
Culture

Michelangelo's lost bridge to float over Rome