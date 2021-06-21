Rome Film Fest 2021 to honour Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton

Rome Film Fest will mark 16 years in 2021.

The 2021 Rome Film Fest will honour cult movie directors Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton with Lifetime Achievement Awards when the festival takes place later this year, according to a preview announced by the organisers today.

The festival's artistic director Antonio Monda confirmed that the annual event would return to the Auditorium Parco della Musica and other locations from 12-24 October.

Tarantino and Burton will both participate in 'Close Encounters' - public interviews in front of a live audience - at the 16th edition of the festival.

Burton, known for directing films such as Edward Scissorhands, Batman and Big Fish, said of the news: “Federico Fellini, Mario Bava and Dario Argento have been important sources of inspiration in my life. Collecting this award in Rome, a place I love, a city that makes you feel the protagonist of your own film, is very exciting for me.”

Taratino, celebrated for movies such as Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown and Django Unchained, said it was "fantastic" to receive the honour in Rome. "There was a moment in my life when I watched any Italian film" - said Tarantino - "And I've spent the best years of my career making my own version of these films."

The festival is also set to welcome London-based writer Zadie Smith and will host a retrospective dedicated to the late American director Arthur Penn.

The full programme of the Rome Film Fest will be announced on 6 October.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome Film Fest 2021 to honour Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75002
Previous article Rome libraries open their gardens for outdoor study and smart-working

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy’s Måneskin enter UK Top 10
Entertainment

Italy’s Måneskin enter UK Top 10

Italy's Måneskin set to conquer the world: New York Times
Entertainment

Italy's Måneskin set to conquer the world: New York Times

Nanni Moretti film up for top prize at Cannes
Entertainment

Nanni Moretti film up for top prize at Cannes

Rome is 'perfect stage' for Eurovision 2022 says mayor
Entertainment

Rome is 'perfect stage' for Eurovision 2022 says mayor

Rome band Måneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy
Entertainment

Rome band Måneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy

Sophia Loren wins David di Donatello Award for Best Actress
Entertainment

Sophia Loren wins David di Donatello Award for Best Actress

Lady Gaga and Al Pacino film Gucci movie in Rome
Entertainment

Lady Gaga and Al Pacino film Gucci movie in Rome

Italy pins Oscar hopes on Pausini and Pinocchio
Entertainment

Italy pins Oscar hopes on Pausini and Pinocchio

Mick Jagger swaps Tuscany for Sicily
Entertainment

Mick Jagger swaps Tuscany for Sicily

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum
Entertainment

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum

Golden Globes: Laura Pausini wins for Italy
Entertainment

Golden Globes: Laura Pausini wins for Italy

Lady Gaga seeks Rome base while filming Gucci movie
Entertainment

Lady Gaga seeks Rome base while filming Gucci movie

Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto
Entertainment

Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto

Rome lifts spirits with live Christmas music from open top bus
Entertainment

Rome lifts spirits with live Christmas music from open top bus

The Simpsons pay tribute to Italy with visit to Pompeii
Entertainment

The Simpsons pay tribute to Italy with visit to Pompeii