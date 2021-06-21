Rome Film Fest 2021 to honour Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton

Rome Film Fest will mark 16 years in 2021.

The 2021 Rome Film Fest will honour cult movie directors Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton with Lifetime Achievement Awards when the festival takes place later this year, according to a preview announced by the organisers today.

The festival's artistic director Antonio Monda confirmed that the annual event would return to the Auditorium Parco della Musica and other locations from 12-24 October.

Tarantino and Burton will both participate in 'Close Encounters' - public interviews in front of a live audience - at the 16th edition of the festival.

Burton, known for directing films such as Edward Scissorhands, Batman and Big Fish, said of the news: “Federico Fellini, Mario Bava and Dario Argento have been important sources of inspiration in my life. Collecting this award in Rome, a place I love, a city that makes you feel the protagonist of your own film, is very exciting for me.”

Taratino, celebrated for movies such as Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown and Django Unchained, said it was "fantastic" to receive the honour in Rome. "There was a moment in my life when I watched any Italian film" - said Tarantino - "And I've spent the best years of my career making my own version of these films."

The festival is also set to welcome London-based writer Zadie Smith and will host a retrospective dedicated to the late American director Arthur Penn.

The full programme of the Rome Film Fest will be announced on 6 October.