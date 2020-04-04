Romans celebrate Carbonara Day 2020 at home

Classic Roman dish celebrated online this year due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Carbonara, one of the signature dishes of Roman cuisine, will still be celebrated with the annual #CarbonaraDay on Monday 6 April, despite Italy's Covid-19 emergency.

The difference with the 2020 edition, however, is that the action moves from restaurants to social networks in a virtual marathon dedicated to the much-loved Roman dish, according to leading restaurant guide Puntarella Rossa.

#CarbonaraDay, organised by the Italian Food Union and the International Pasta Organisation, features a day-long series of online culinary events, with the chance to follow the carbonara recipes of top chefs live from your own kitchen.

Carbonara Day 2020 starts good and early, from 10.00, and can be followed with the hashtags #CarbonaraDay and #CarbonaraHomeMade.

Carbonara fans can participate actively in the event from their homes, watching live video recipes and sharing their opinions, photos and tips on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Live masterclasses by the "Carbonara Masters" to look forward to include: Arcangelo Dandini (L'Arcangelo), Alba Esteve Ruiz (Antica Fonderia Roma), Nabil Hajassan (Roscioli), Marco Martini (Marco Martini Rome), Luciano Monosilio (Luciano Cucina Italiana) who will prepare their own version of #CarbonaraHomeMade direct from their kitchens.

Puntarella Rossa says that carbonara videos will also be published on the social channels of WeLovePasta, the Italian Food Union platform dedicated to pasta enthusiasts.

In normal times, the "carbonara restaurants" most favoured by Romans include Flavio al Velavevodetto in Testaccio, Armando al Pantheon in the historic centre, Da Enzo al 29 in Trastevere, and Da Danilo in the Esquilino area.

For those who wish to get some practice before #CarbonaraDay, here is our recipe for the perfect carbonara.

Photo Puntarella Rossa.