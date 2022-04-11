Pope receives new US ambassador to Vatican

Ambassador Donnelly was nominated by President Biden.

The new US ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, presented his credentials to Pope Francis at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace on Monday.

Donnelly becomes the 12th US ambassador to the Holy See since diplomatic relations were established between Washington and the Vatican in 1984.

A former senator for Indiana from 2013 to 2019, Donnelly was nominated as US ambassador to the Vatican by President Joe Biden last autumn and his post was confirmed by the senate in January.

In a video statement released by the US embassy to the Holy See, Ambassador Donnelly pledged: "I will do all I can to ensure that the United States and the Vatican work together to advance human rights and dignity.”

“I look forward to deepening our ties with the Holy See" said Donnelly who added: "My family and I are proud to be members of the Catholic faith."

Born in 1955, Donnelly has two children and will be joined in Rome by his wife Jill.

He succeeds Callista Gingrich, who served as US ambassador to the Holy See from December 2017 to January 2021 under President Donald Trump.

Since Biden's inauguration last year, Patrick Connell has served as chargé d’affaires ad interim at the US embassy to the Vatican.

Photo U.S. in Holy See Twitter

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76747
Previous article Italy's May Day concert returns to Rome piazza after two years

RELATED ARTICLES

Mattarella: political world reacts to re-election of Italy president
Politics

Mattarella: political world reacts to re-election of Italy president

Italy President Mattarella re-elected 'for stability' of nation
Politics

Italy President Mattarella re-elected 'for stability' of nation

Italy's presidential election: a quick guide
Politics

Italy's presidential election: a quick guide

Berlusconi drops bid to be elected as president of Italy
Politics

Berlusconi drops bid to be elected as president of Italy

Italian parliament prepares to elect new president of Italy
Politics

Italian parliament prepares to elect new president of Italy

Ed Llewellyn to be new UK ambassador to Italy
Politics

Ed Llewellyn to be new UK ambassador to Italy

Italy to hold state funeral for David Sassoli in Rome
Politics

Italy to hold state funeral for David Sassoli in Rome

David Sassoli, EU parliament president, dies in Italy aged 65
Politics

David Sassoli, EU parliament president, dies in Italy aged 65

Italy parliament to start voting for new president on 24 January
Politics

Italy parliament to start voting for new president on 24 January

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro
Politics

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro

Italy and France sign Quirinale Treaty in Rome
Politics

Italy and France sign Quirinale Treaty in Rome

Italy’s president set to swap palace for Rome apartment
Politics

Italy’s president set to swap palace for Rome apartment

Interview with former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino
Politics

Interview with former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino

Italy: G20 leaders toss coins in Rome's Trevi Fountain
Politics

Italy: G20 leaders toss coins in Rome's Trevi Fountain

G20 Italy: Rome's futuristic 'Cloud' where world leaders will meet
Politics

G20 Italy: Rome's futuristic 'Cloud' where world leaders will meet