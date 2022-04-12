3.4 magnitude earthquake near Rome

Quake felt in eastern areas of Italian capital.

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck east of Rome on the night of Monday 11 April at 22.21.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Ciciliano, 10 km east of Tivoli, and it lasted five seconds, according to the Rome-based National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, was clearly felt in northern and eastern areas of the capital.

There have been no reports of injuries or structural damage.