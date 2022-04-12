3.4 magnitude earthquake near Rome

Quake felt in eastern areas of Italian capital.

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck east of Rome on the night of Monday 11 April at 22.21.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Ciciliano, 10 km east of Tivoli, and it lasted five seconds, according to the Rome-based National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, was clearly felt in northern and eastern areas of the capital.

There have been no reports of injuries or structural damage.

General Info

Address 00020 Ciciliano RM, Italy

View on Map

3.4 magnitude earthquake near Rome

00020 Ciciliano RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76744
Previous article Pope receives new US ambassador to Vatican

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's May Day concert returns to Rome piazza after two years
English news in Italy

Italy's May Day concert returns to Rome piazza after two years

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2022
English news in Italy

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2022

Villa Aurora: Rome property with Caravaggio mural up for auction a second time
English news in Italy

Villa Aurora: Rome property with Caravaggio mural up for auction a second time

Italy remembers victims of L'Aquila earthquake on 13th anniversary
English news in Italy

Italy remembers victims of L'Aquila earthquake on 13th anniversary

Italy lures remote workers with digital nomad visa
English news in Italy

Italy lures remote workers with digital nomad visa

Italy celebrates Italian Unity Day on 17 March

Italy celebrates Italian Unity Day on 17 March

Italy's Lazio region offers couples €2,000 to get married in Rome
English news in Italy

Italy's Lazio region offers couples €2,000 to get married in Rome

Festa della Donna: Italy celebrates Women's Day
English news in Italy

Festa della Donna: Italy celebrates Women's Day

Rome unveils bid for Expo 2030: Future is our History
English news in Italy

Rome unveils bid for Expo 2030: Future is our History

Covid: Italy to suspend unvaccinated over-50 workers
English news in Italy

Covid: Italy to suspend unvaccinated over-50 workers

Italy lifts outdoor mask mandate amid easing of covid rules
English news in Italy

Italy lifts outdoor mask mandate amid easing of covid rules

Italian pop star Emma hits back over body shaming
English news in Italy

Italian pop star Emma hits back over body shaming

Italy shocked by discovery of woman two years after she died alone
English news in Italy

Italy shocked by discovery of woman two years after she died alone

Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago
English news in Italy

Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago

Italy's President Mattarella to be sworn in for second term
English news in Italy

Italy's President Mattarella to be sworn in for second term