Pope Francis will not baptise babies in Sistine Chapel due to covid-19

Baptisms will take place in babies' home parishes instead of Vatican.

Pope Francis will not carry out the traditional baptism of babies on Sunday 10 January due to concerns over covid-19, the Vatican has announced.

The ceremony had been scheduled to take place in the Sistine Chapel this Sunday, on the feast of the baptism of Jesus, however the christenings will now be celebrated in the families' respective parishes.

The cancellation of the event, which usually involves dozens of babies, comes as Italy extends the nationwide anti-covid restrictions in place over Christmas until 15 January.

The baptism is the latest Vatican event to be cancelled, rescheduled or restricted as a result of covid-19.

The pope's Urbi et Orbi blessing on Christmas Day was moved inside St Peter's, with the number of faithful allowed to attend Christmas ceremonies extremely limited.

Pope Francis then missed the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day ceremonies due to sciatic pain.

However the pontiff will preside over the Epiphany Mass on 6 January, a public holiday in Italy, the Vatican confirmed.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73295
Previous article Rome's Arch of Septimius Severus to be restored

RELATED ARTICLES

Pope Francis to miss New Year ceremonies due to sciatic pain
Religion

Pope Francis to miss New Year ceremonies due to sciatic pain

Rome's Christmas religious services and Masses in English
Religion

Rome's Christmas religious services and Masses in English

Vatican: Pope moves Christmas blessing indoors due to covid-19
Religion

Vatican: Pope moves Christmas blessing indoors due to covid-19

Pope Francis turns 84 today
Religion

Pope Francis turns 84 today

Italy: 'Bad omen' as blood of Naples saint fails to liquefy
Religion

Italy: 'Bad omen' as blood of Naples saint fails to liquefy

Vatican 'Darth Vader' Nativity scene lampooned
Religion

Vatican 'Darth Vader' Nativity scene lampooned

Covid-19: Pope to hold Christmas 'Midnight Mass' early due to Italy's curfew
Religion

Covid-19: Pope to hold Christmas 'Midnight Mass' early due to Italy's curfew

Vatican lights up Christmas tree in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican lights up Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

Rome: Pope Francis makes surprise dawn visit to Immaculate Conception statue in heavy rain
Religion

Rome: Pope Francis makes surprise dawn visit to Immaculate Conception statue in heavy rain

Italy: Saint's statue flown over town after processsion ban
Religion

Italy: Saint's statue flown over town after processsion ban

Vatican to host Christmas crib exhibition in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican to host Christmas crib exhibition in St Peter's Square

Covid-19: Pope cancels pilgrimage to Rome's Spanish Steps
Religion

Covid-19: Pope cancels pilgrimage to Rome's Spanish Steps

Vatican to keep festive spirit alive with Christmas tree in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican to keep festive spirit alive with Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome
Religion

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome

Vatican: Pope Francis calls for civil union laws for same-sex couples
Religion

Vatican: Pope Francis calls for civil union laws for same-sex couples