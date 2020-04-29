Rome to restore Arch of Septimius Severus

Roman Forum landmark to be restored by Parco archeologico del Colosseo.

The Arch of Septimius Severus - one of ancient Rome's most recognised monuments - is to undergo a programme of restoration and maintenance works in September.

The news was announced by the Parco archeologico del Colosseo which, in addition to the Colosseum, incorporates the Palatine Hill, Domus Aurea and the Roman Forum which is home to the triumphal arch.

Parco Colosseo says the 23m-high monument, which stands at the foot of the Capitoline Hill in the north-west corner of the Forum, is in a "precarious state of conservation due to physical, biological and chemical deterioration."

The majestic landmark is composed of three archways - one large, central archway flanked by two smaller passages - and was built in 203 AD by Emperor Septimius Severus to celebrate his victorious military campaigns against the Parthians of 194/195 and 197–199.

       Read also:

After the death of Septimius Severus in 211, his sons Caracalla and Geta were initially joint emperors.

In 212 Caracalla had Geta assassinated and ordered all references to his brother to be removed - as part of a damnatio memoriae or "condemnation of memory" - meaning that Geta's image and inscriptions referring to his name were removed from the white marble arch.

The new restoration of the Arco di Settimio Severo - the first in more than 30 years - will focus on the side facing the Campidoglio.

For full details see the video below, with subtitles in English, produced by Parco archeologico del Colosseo.

