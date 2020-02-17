Rome unearths temple devoted to Romulus

"Extraordinary discovery" from sixth century BC at the Roman Forum.

Rome archaeologists have discovered a hypogeum or underground temple and tomb believed to be devoted to the cult of Romulus, the city's legendary founder.

The discovery, described as "extraordinary" by the Colosseum Archaeological Park director Alfonsina Russo, was made next to the Curia-Comitium complex in the Roman Forum.

The tomb, which contains what appears to be an altar, houses a tufa sarcophagus about 1.40 metres in length and believed to date back to the sixth century BC.

The hypogeum is located below the entrance stairway to the Curia, where Roman senators met to vote.

Full details of the discovery are expected to be released at a press conference on 21 February.

Photo La Repubblica