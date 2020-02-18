Rome opens restored S. Maria sopra Minerva

Roman basilica near the Pantheon reopens on 18 February.

Rome will reopen the Basilica di S. Maria sopra Minerva with a Mass at 18.00 on 18 February, the feast day of Blessed Fra Angelico, the Early Italian Renaissance painter and patron of artists.

The church, which has been closed since the summer of 2019 for renovation as well as security reasons, is undergoing a major restoration funded by the Fondo Edifici di Culto (FEC), the trust for the protection and conservation of ecclesiastical buildings under the care of Italy's interior ministry.

Transept

Following the Mass in the transept, the 13th-century church near the Pantheon once again becomes opens to visitors and accessible for worship.

The transept houses some of the church's most important works including a statue by Michelangelo depicting the risen Christ; the Carafa Chapel painted by Filippino Lippi; the tombs of St Catherine of Siena, a patron saint of Italy, and Beato Angelico himself.

Restoration

Renovation works are being carried out in the entire interior of the basilica, including its architectural decorations and frescoes. For the duration of the works, visitors can enter the transept of the basilica from the rear entrance, on Via Beato Angelico.

Fra Angelico

Fra Angelico (c.1395-1455) is better known in Italy as Beato Angelico, after Pope John Paul II proclaimed the artist's beatification in 1982 in recognition of the holiness of his life. Celebrated for his frescoes, particularly the S. Marco Altarpiece in Florence, Angelico was described by Vasari in his Lives of the Artists as having "a rare and perfect talent".

Bernini

The church, which dates back to 1280, is also known for the landmark obelisk in the piazza outside. The elephant that supports the ancient structure - designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini and sculpted by his assistant Ercole Ferrata - was unveiled on 11 July 1667.

General Info

Address Piazza della Minerva, 42, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome opens restored S. Maria sopra Minerva

Piazza della Minerva, 42, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69483
Previous article Garbatella: Rome's Garden City

RELATED ARTICLES

Pope makes peace with woman he slapped
Religion

Pope makes peace with woman he slapped

Pope apologises after slapping woman's hand
Religion

Pope apologises after slapping woman's hand

Rome's Christmas church services in English: 2019
Religion

Rome's Christmas church services in English: 2019

Christmas cribs and Nativity scenes in Rome
Religion

Christmas cribs and Nativity scenes in Rome

Feast of Immaculate Conception in Rome
Religion

Feast of Immaculate Conception in Rome

World's largest cardboard crib in Rome
Religion

World's largest cardboard crib in Rome

Vatican Christmas tree in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

Italy to complete National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah
Religion

Italy to complete National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah

Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death
Religion

Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death

Rome dedicates street to Elio Toaff
Religion

Rome dedicates street to Elio Toaff

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome
Religion

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome

Radio Maria creates identity card for Jesus
Religion

Radio Maria creates identity card for Jesus

St John Henry Newman and St Isidore's Rome
Religion

St John Henry Newman and St Isidore's Rome

Fragments fall off St Peter's ceiling as Pope Francis says Mass
Religion

Fragments fall off St Peter's ceiling as Pope Francis says Mass

Prince Charles to attend Newman canonisation in Rome
Religion

Prince Charles to attend Newman canonisation in Rome