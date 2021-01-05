Italian pasta company in hot water over colonial brand

Pasta company apologises and pledges to rename its 'Abyssinian rigatoni.'

La Molisana, one of Italy's biggest pasta producers, has found itself trending on Twitter today for appearing to celebrate Italy's colonial past in northeast Africa.

The company's new 'Abyssinian rigatoni,' a reference to Italy's colonial campaigns in the 1930s, has caused a storm of protest on social media.

La Molisana has issued an apology for what it termed an "unacceptable" way to recall a "dramatic page of history."

The company's marketing initiative referred to Italy "celebrating the season of colonialism" in the 1930s with new pasta shapes such as "Abissine, Tripoline, Bengasine and Assabesi."

The firm said it would rebrand the pasta and remove any reference to Italy's colonial campaigns in Africa.

Based in Campobasso, La Molisana was founded in 1912 and produces around 470 tons of pasta per day.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73298
Previous article Pope Francis will not baptise babies in Sistine Chapel due to covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Domino's Pizza launches in Rome
Food

Domino's Pizza launches in Rome

Novello wine close to extinction in the Castelli region
Food

Novello wine close to extinction in the Castelli region

Rome has two of the 100 Best Bars in the World
Food

Rome has two of the 100 Best Bars in the World

Starbucks to open in centre of Rome
Food

Starbucks to open in centre of Rome

Rome: Babingtons moves outside at Spanish Steps
Food

Rome: Babingtons moves outside at Spanish Steps

Covid-19 revives plague 'wine window' tradition in Italy
Food

Covid-19 revives plague 'wine window' tradition in Italy

Italy: Rome restaurant offers takeaway cups of carbonara
Food

Italy: Rome restaurant offers takeaway cups of carbonara

The great carbohydrate debate: Italy vs. U.S.A.
Food

The great carbohydrate debate: Italy vs. U.S.A.

Rome waves slow farewell to the rosetta
Food

Rome waves slow farewell to the rosetta

The Jewish artichokes, one of the best known dishes of Roman cuisine
Food

The Jewish artichokes, one of the best known dishes of Roman cuisine

Rome food markets stay open late at night
Food

Rome food markets stay open late at night

What is Burrata
Food

What is Burrata

Rome: McDonald's loses appeal to open near Baths of Caracalla
Food

Rome: McDonald's loses appeal to open near Baths of Caracalla

Rome: Fire at Vivi Bistrot in Villa Pamphilj park
Food

Rome: Fire at Vivi Bistrot in Villa Pamphilj park

Gelato boom in Rome after lockdown
Food

Gelato boom in Rome after lockdown