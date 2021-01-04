Naples raises funds for delivery rider beaten and robbed of scooter by gang of six

Gang of six attack rider and steal his motorcycle in Naples.

A fundraising appeal to help a delivery rider beaten by a gang of six people who stole his motorcycle has been set up in Naples where the violent incident took place on the night of 2 January.

The assault and robbery of the man, a 52-year-old Italian father of two, has been condemned widely in Naples and across Italy.

The incident took place in the Calata Capodichino district and footage filmed by local residents has been shared widely on social media.

A fund to help the man buy a new motorino has so far raised more than €11,000, including a €2,500 donation from Napoli footballer Mohamed Farès.