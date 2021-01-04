Naples raises funds for delivery rider beaten and robbed of scooter by gang of six

Gang of six attack rider and steal his motorcycle in Naples.

A fundraising appeal to help a delivery rider beaten by a gang of six people who stole his motorcycle has been set up in Naples where the violent incident took place on the night of 2 January.

The assault and robbery of the man, a 52-year-old Italian father of two, has been condemned widely in Naples and across Italy.

The incident took place in the Calata Capodichino district and footage filmed by local residents has been shared widely on social media.

A fund to help the man buy a new motorino has so far raised more than €11,000, including a €2,500 donation from Napoli footballer Mohamed Farès.

General Info

Address Calata Capodichino, Napoli NA, Italy

View on Map

Naples raises funds for delivery rider beaten and robbed of scooter by gang of six

Calata Capodichino, Napoli NA, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73286
Previous article Rome: Bernini fountain damaged in mystery incident

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Naples displays pizza Nativity scene for Christmas
Naples local English news

Italy: Naples displays pizza Nativity scene for Christmas

San Paolo Stadium in Naples to be renamed 'Diego Armando Maradona Stadium'
Naples local English news

San Paolo Stadium in Naples to be renamed 'Diego Armando Maradona Stadium'

Italy: Joe Biden pops up in Naples Christmas crib
Naples local English news

Italy: Joe Biden pops up in Naples Christmas crib

Covid-19 in Italy: Tourists visiting Capri must wear masks in public
Naples local English news

Covid-19 in Italy: Tourists visiting Capri must wear masks in public

Naples seeks UNESCO recognition for Neapolitan espresso coffee culture
Coronavirus in Italy

Naples seeks UNESCO recognition for Neapolitan espresso coffee culture

Sorrentino to make Naples movie for Netflix
Naples local English news

Sorrentino to make Naples movie for Netflix

Italian police seize €1 billion of ISIS amphetamines in world record drug bust
Naples local English news

Italian police seize €1 billion of ISIS amphetamines in world record drug bust

Paul McCartney slams Italian government for 'outrageous' ticket refund policy
Naples local English news

Paul McCartney slams Italian government for 'outrageous' ticket refund policy

Naples: A city like no other (thank goodness)
Naples local English news

Naples: A city like no other (thank goodness)

George Floyd mural in Naples: Time to Change the World
Naples local English news

George Floyd mural in Naples: Time to Change the World

Getting to know Naples: Seven must-see tourist destinations
Naples local English news

Getting to know Naples: Seven must-see tourist destinations

Why tourists skip Naples: debunking common misconceptions
Naples local English news

Why tourists skip Naples: debunking common misconceptions

Pompeii reopens House of Lovers after 40 years
Naples

Pompeii reopens House of Lovers after 40 years