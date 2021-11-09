Most important international universities in Italy
A listing of the most influential Italian interantional universities.Finding a university that satisfies your needs is sometimes challenging, however if you consider going to Italy, you will find that there are many international universities with an extremely unique environment that will allow you to expand your worldview. Italy offers a wide range of college degrees including medicine, engineering, and art. Here is a list of the most accredited international universities in Italy.
Sapienza University of RomeFounded in 1303 by Pope Boniface VIII, it is the oldest university in Rome, as well as being the largest in Europe. It hosts approximately 115,000 students of which 9,000 are international. Across 63 departments, there are 280 degree programs and 200 specialist courses, leading with Classics and Ancient History, Archeology, Biomedical and Natural sciences, Humanities and Engineering. It owns 18 museums open to their students, including the “Orto Botanico di Roma” which translates to “Botanical Garden of Rome”, covering 12 hectares of land and preserving varieties of plants from all over the world. Yearly tuition fees: 2,900 Euros
University of BolognaFounded in 1088, it is the world’s oldest university, offering 232 degree programs of which 84 are international and 68 are taught in English. Its leading subjects are Medicine, Mathematics, Economics, Engineering and Philosophy. It hosts five campuses across Italy, including Bologna, Cesena, Forli, Ravenna and Rimini, as well as an international campus in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Some of the alumni of this institution are Guglielmo Marconi, Enzo Ferrari and Giorgio Armani. Yearly tuition fees: 2,700 Euros
University of MilanFounded in 1924, it offers various international programs as well as three programs entirely in English: economics, medical school, and informatics. It is also possible to attend “entry-level” programs where students take the first 45 to 60 credits in English and the remaining courses in Italian, ultimately producing a thesis in English. It offers 21 programs across multiple disciplines to obtain a doctorate degree. In addition, it provides many extracurricular activities such as orchestra, choir, theater, cultural and sports associations. Milan is the second largest city in Italy being one of the fashion capitals in the world. Yearly tuition fees: approximately 2,400 Euros
Sant'Anna School of Advanced StudiesFounded in 1987, it is one of the most recent and prestigious Italian institutions. It is a public university in Pisa and hosts approximately 1,500 students, offering degrees in Business, Economics, Law, Political, Agricultural and Medical Sciences, as well as Industrial and Information Engineering. This institution provides scholarships for students that can achieve top marks and demonstrate proficiency in two languages, ultimately allowing them to attend for free. It mainly focuses on master’s degree programs with structured paths aiming to educate professionals through theoretical and practical training. Yearly tuition fees: 7,500 Euros
University of PaduaFounded in 1222 as a school of law, it is the second oldest in Italy and the world’s fifth oldest university. Hosting approximately 61,000 students, it is composed of 32 departments and 8 schools with broad and multidisciplinary degrees ranging from Information Engineering to Cultural Heritage to Neurosciences. Some of the alumni of this institution are Nicolas Copernicus (astronomer that formulated the Sun-centered model of our Solar system), Vesalius (father of modern human anatomy) and Federico Faggin (inventor of the microprocessor). Yearly tuition fees: approximately 2,500 Euros
Vita-Salute San Raffaele UniversityFounded in 1996 with only one department of psychology, it quickly developed to host faculties of medicine and surgery as well as philosophy, characterized with an interdisciplinary emphasis. Since 2010, it offers medical courses in English with half of the places available reserved for EU citizens and the other half for non-EU citizens. It ranks first in Italy for research citations in international journals and includes high-quality teaching by also collaborating with the San Raffaele hospital for students to develop practical as well as theoretical skills. Yearly tuition fees: 20,000 Euros
Politecnico di MilanoFounded in 1863, it is Italy’s largest technical university dedicated to Engineering, Design and Architecture. Hosting over 45,000 students, it offers a wide range of degree programs in English with more than 7,000 international students. It is made up of many campuses with the central one in Milan, and the additional ones in Como, Cremona, Lecco, Mantova and Piacenza. It is considered the best university in Italy to pursue studies in engineering with its excellent courses and professors. Yearly tuition fees: 3,900 Euros
American University of RomeFounded in 1969, it is a four-year institution also offering study abroad opportunities. It follows the American higher education culture, as all the courses are taught in English. Located at the top of the highest hill of Rome, the Gianicolo, it houses around 500 students from 60 countries with 28 native languages spoken on campus. Its leading subjects are Business, International Relations, Communications, Archaeology & Classics, Fine Arts and Film. It is the only American university in Italy to offer a degree program in Film. Yearly tuition fees: 20,000 Euros
Italy offers international college degree programs that allow you to challenge yourself as well as pursue your passion in an environment filled with the Italian “dolce vita”.
In fact, no matter what major you choose, you will never cease to learn about and discover Italian culture and history through the streets, food, and architecture. When considering applying to any of these universities, it is advisable to choose a program that adapts to your passion, see how to apply, and talk to your study abroad office to learn more details about your next adventure.grow, and form an open-minded as well as a unique identity. In the meantime, you will fall in love with the joyful and playful Italian atmosphere filled with timeless traditions and people that will often put a smile on your face! Italy is ready to welcome you! Are you?