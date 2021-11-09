Most important international universities in Italy

A listing of the most influential Italian interantional universities.

Finding a university that satisfies your needs is sometimes challenging, however if you consider going to Italy, you will find that there are many international universities with anextremely unique environment that will allow you to expand your worldview. Italy offers a wide range of college degrees including medicine, engineering, and art. Hereis a list of the most accredited international universities in Italy.Founded in 1303 by Pope Boniface VIII, it is theoldest university in Rome, as well as being the largest in Europe. It hostsapproximately 115,000 students of which 9,000 are international. Across 63departments, there are 280 degree programs and 200 specialist courses, leading withIt owns 18 museums open to their students, includingthe “Orto Botanico di Roma” which translates to “Botanical Garden of Rome”,covering 12 hectares of land and preserving varieties of plants from all over theworld. Yearly tuition fees: 2,900 EurosFounded in 1088, it is the world’s oldest university, offering232 degree programs of which 84 are international and 68 are taught in English. Its leading subjects are Medicine, Mathematics, Economics, Engineering andPhilosophy., including Bologna, Cesena, Forli,Ravenna and Rimini, as well as an international campus in Buenos Aires, Argentina.Some of the alumni of this institution are Guglielmo Marconi, Enzo Ferrari andGiorgio Armani.Yearly tuition fees: 2,700 EurosFounded in 1924, it offers various international programs aswell as three programs entirely in English: economics, medical school, andinformatics. It is also possible to attend “entry-level” programs where students takethe first 45 to 60 credits in English and the remaining courses in Italian, ultimately producing a thesis in English. It offers 21 programs across multiple disciplines to obtain a doctorate degree. In addition, it providessuchas orchestra, choir, theater, cultural and sports associations. Milan is the secondlargest city in Italy being one of the fashion capitals in the world.Yearly tuition fees:approximately 2,400 EurosFounded in 1987, it is one of theIt is a public university in Pisa and hostsapproximately 1,500 students, offering degrees in Business, Economics, Law,Political, Agricultural and Medical Sciences, as well asThis institution provides scholarships for students that can achieve topmarks and demonstrate proficiency in two languages, ultimately allowing them toattend for free. It mainly focuses on master’s degree programs with structured pathsaiming to educate professionals through theoretical and practical training. Yearlytuition fees: 7,500 EurosFounded in 1222 as a school of law, it is the second oldest in Italy and theHosting approximately 61,000 students, itis composed of 32 departments and 8 schools with broad and multidisciplinarydegrees ranging from Information Engineering to Cultural Heritage to Neurosciences.Some of the alumni of this institution are Nicolas Copernicus (astronomer thatformulated the Sun-centered model of our Solar system), Vesalius (father of modernhuman anatomy) and Federico Faggin (inventor of the microprocessor).Yearly tuitionfees: approximately 2,500 EurosFounded in 1996 with only one department ofpsychology, it quickly developed to host faculties of medicine and surgery as well asphilosophy, characterized with an interdisciplinary emphasis. Since 2010, it offers medical courses in English withIt ranks first in Italy for research citations ininternational journals and includes high-quality teaching by also collaborating with the San Raffaele hospital for students to develop practical as well as theoretical skills.Yearly tuition fees: 20,000 EurosFounded in 1863, it is Italy’s largest technical universitydedicated to Engineering, Design and Architecture. Hosting over 45,000 students, itoffers awith more than 7,000 internationalstudents. It is made up of many campuses with the central one in Milan, and theadditional ones in Como, Cremona, Lecco, Mantova and Piacenza. It is considered thebest university in Italy to pursue studies in engineering with its excellent courses andprofessors.Yearly tuition fees: 3,900 EurosFounded in 1969, it is a four-yearinstitution also offering study abroad opportunities. It follows the American highereducation culture, as all the courses are taught in English. Located at the top of thehighest hill of Rome, the Gianicolo, iton campus. Its leading subjects are Business,International Relations, Communications, Archaeology & Classics, Fine Arts andFilm. It is the only American university in Italy to offer a degree program in Film.Yearly tuition fees: 20,000 Euros

Italy offers international college degree programs that allow you to challenge yourself as well as pursue your passion in an environment filled with the Italian “dolce vita”.

In fact, no matter what major you choose, you will never cease to learn about and discover Italian culture and history through the streets, food, and architecture. When considering applying to any of these universities, it is advisable to choose a program that adapts to your passion, see how to apply, and talk to your study abroad office to learn more details about your next adventure.

Pursuing a college degree in Italy will allow you to mature,grow, and form an open-minded as well as a unique identity. In the meantime, you will fall inlove with the joyful and playful Italian atmosphere filled with timeless traditions and people that will often put a smile on your face! Italy is ready to welcome you! Are you?