9.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 07 February 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mattarella first president of Italy to attend Sanremo Music Festival
News Lifestyle

Mattarella first president of Italy to attend Sanremo Music Festival

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Roberto Benigni to return to Sanremo stage.

Sergio Mattarella will become the first president of Italy to attend Sanremo, the nation's top song contest, when the popular five-night extravaganza kicks off on Tuesday.

The news was announced by the festival's presenter and artistic director Amadeus who described Mattarella's presence as "an important sign of closeness to the world of entertainment".

Mattarella, 81, is the first Italian head of state to attend Sanremo in the 73-year history of the festival which is Italy's answer to the Eurovision Song Contest.

Amadeus also announced that the Italian comedian, actor and director Roberto Benigni - who famously appeared at Sanremo on horseback in 2011 - would return to the Teatro Ariston stage on Tuesday night.

The annual song contest will take place from 7-11 February in Sanremo, a seaside town on the northwest Ligurian coast, with 28 artists battling it out over five nights.

The event, whose official title is the Festival della canzone italiana di Sanremo, has been held every year since 1951, making it the world's longest-running annual televised music competition at a national level.

Photo credit: Antonio Nardelli / Shutterstock.com.
Paideia 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Zelensky to send letter, not video, to Italy's Sanremo song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Starbucks gets ready to open in centre of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

A quick guide to Italy's best carnivals

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sanremo Music Festival: Italy’s most famous song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Venice Carnevale: Italy's most fabled carnival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Carnevale: Italy's treats for carnival season

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy Nurtures New Generation Of Filmmakers: The Directors To Watch

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy looks back on 40 years of the Fiat Uno

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -