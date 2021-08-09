Jacobs: Fastest Man in the World is back in Rome
Olympic athlete met with cheers in Rome airport.
Marcell Jacobs, the Italian athlete who claimed the unofficial title of 'Fastest Man in the World' at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has returned to Rome where he lives with his partner Nicole and their two young children.
Jacobs, who addition to winning the individual 100m men's race was part of Italy's winning 4x100m relay team, was welcomed in Fiumicino airport at 21.00 this evening by his mother Viviana and a group of cheering friends.
"He left as a young guy, full of hope, he has returned as a man," Jacobs' mother told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
Also on the 13-hour flight from Japan were other Italian athletes along with Giovanni Malagò, the president of the Italian Olympic Committe (CONI).
Earlier today Jacobs received a standing ovation before departing from Tokyo airport, the day after he represented Italy as the flag bearer in the Olympic closing ceremony.
The 2020 Olympics was the most successful ever for Italy, with the country winning a total of 40 medals, smashing its previous record of 36 in Los Angeles 1932 and Rome 1960.
Photo Corriere della Sera
