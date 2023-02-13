14.5 C
News Crime

Italian soldier killed in Rome street attack

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Police identify suspect in relation to Rome murder.

Italian police have launched an investigation into the murder of a soldier who died on Sunday almost two days after being assaulted on a street in Rome.

Danilo Salvatore Lucente Pipitone, 44, was attacked in the Centocelle suburb in the night between Friday and Saturday.

The army corporal, who served as a health worker at the Celio military hospital in Rome, was found unconscious with a serious wound on the back of his neck.

A witness saw a man flee from Via dei Sesami at around 02.00 on Friday night, shortly before the victim was found on the ground next to his parked car, reports Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Italian media reported on Monday that police had identified a suspect in relation to the murder: a 33-year-old Tunisian man with a history of drug dealing.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri joined interior minister Matteo Piantedosi and justice minister Guido Crosetto in offering condolences to the victim's family and to the army.

The killing comes amid renewed focus on the safety of Rome's streets after a man was left in a critical condition last week after being robbed and stabbed outside the central Termini station.

