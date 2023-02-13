8.9 C
Mon, 13 February 2023
News Politics

Italy's right-wing coalition triumphs in regional elections

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Elections in Lazio and Lombardia saw record low turnout.

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition has won decisive electoral victories in the Rome and Milan regions, according to early results on Monday evening.

The regional elections were held on Sunday and Monday in what was the government's first electoral test since it came to power five months ago.

The coalition-backed candidate Francesco Rocca in the central Lazio region around Rome was on track to win comfortably on Monday night, with more than 50 per cent of the vote.

This will see Rocca, a former head of the Italian Red Cross, succeed Nicola Zingaretti of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) as the president of the Lazio region.

Rocca saw off a challenge from the outgoing Lazio health councillor Alessio D'Amato (PD) who secured 30 - 34 per cent of the vote; and Donatella Bianchi for the Movimento 5 Stelle, on 10.5 - 14.5 per cent.

Attilio Fontana of the right-wing Lega party was returned as governor of the northern Lombardia region around Milan, winning more than 50 per cent of the vote.

Fontana saw off the PD candidate Pierfrancesco Majorino who obtained 33 - 37 per cent of the vote; and Letizia Moratti, backed by the Terzo Polo centrist alliance between Carlo Calenda's Azione and Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva, on 9.5 - 13.5 per cent.

The exit polls showed that Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia secured an estimated 33 per cent of the vote in Lazio and 25 per cent in Lombardia, with electoral success also for Matteo Salvini's Lega and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, all at the expense of the centre-left opposition.

Meloni welcomed the election outcome, writing on Twitter that it "consolidates the compactness of the centre-right and strengthens the work of the government.”

The two-day regional elections saw a record-low turnout of voters at the polls: 41 per cent in Lombardia and 37.2 per cent in Lazio.

 

